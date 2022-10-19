Otsego man wins $1 million from Powerball drawing

OTSEGO, Mich. — An Otsego man won $1 million from a recent Powerball drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says 60-year-old Mark Brooks matched five white balls in a drawing that took place Sept. 24.

Those numbers were 03-09-21-24-29.

We’re told Brooks purchased the winning ticket at Otsego Party Store on Farmer Street.

“When I pulled up the winning numbers online and started looking my ticket over, my first thought was: ‘These numbers are looking really familiar!’” recalls Brooks. “When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was amazed. All I could think was, ‘This can’t be right!’”

Brooks plans to use the winnings to pay off his bills and pocket the rest for when he retires, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is currently valued at $508 million.

