Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Organizers: Nelly to return to Allegan County Fair after canceled show

Nelly
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Nelly performs "Hot In Here" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nelly
Allegan County Fair
Posted at 2:28 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 02:28:53-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Turns out it will get "Hot in Here" at the Allegan County Fair.

Fair organizers say rapper Nelly will perform this Thursday with comedian Steve Treviño.

Saturday's show was canceled last minute when weather grounded Nelly's plane. His management team called off the show.

Thursday doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Treviño will start the show at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say all tickets from the original date will be honored at the entry gates and at the concert venue by just showing your tickets. Parking is free with concert tickets. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book