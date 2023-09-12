Organizers: Nelly to return to Allegan County Fair after canceled show

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Turns out it will get "Hot in Here" at the Allegan County Fair.

Fair organizers say rapper Nelly will perform this Thursday with comedian Steve Treviño.

Saturday's show was canceled last minute when weather grounded Nelly's plane. His management team called off the show.

Thursday doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Treviño will start the show at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say all tickets from the original date will be honored at the entry gates and at the concert venue by just showing your tickets. Parking is free with concert tickets. Tickets are available here.