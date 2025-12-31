Northbound I-196 lane reopens after Monday's semi crash in Saugatuck Township

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A single lane of northbound I-196 in Allegan County's Saugatuck Township has reopened following Monday's semi-truck crash that sent the vehicle off the overpass.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said more repairs will come after the New Year's holiday, with a clearer picture of the repair work expected next week.

According to Michigan's MiDrive Map, the left lane remains closed from 68th Street to Blue Star Highway. The website estimates the closure will end on March 2, 2026.

Chief Greg Janik/Saugatuck Township Fire District

Old Allegan Road under the overpass will remain closed until MDOT completes work on the bridge beams above.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday when the semi-truck driver was heading north and lost control, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. The truck went off the overpass and crashed onto Old Allegan Road below.

By the time first responders arrived, the driver had gotten out of the truck, but the vehicle was on fire. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allegan County Emergency Management told FOX 17 Monday morning that the accident was weather-related.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube