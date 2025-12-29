Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 24  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Crash closes I-196 at Blue Star Highway, expected to be closed for extended period of time

i 196 blue star hwy crash.png
Google My Maps
i 196 blue star hwy crash.png
Posted

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck crash has closed a portion of I-196 in Allegan County, and it's expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.

Emergency Management with the county says the accident was weather-related. The closure includes the Old Allegan Rd. overpass. They expect it to take some time to get the highway back open.

Minor injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter