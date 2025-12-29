Crash closes I-196 at Blue Star Highway, expected to be closed for extended period of time

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck crash has closed a portion of I-196 in Allegan County, and it's expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.

NB I-196 at Blue Star Hwy (Exit #36)

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Allegan County



Randy Weits

MDOT West Michigan TOC

12/29/2025

07:32 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) December 29, 2025

Emergency Management with the county says the accident was weather-related. The closure includes the Old Allegan Rd. overpass. They expect it to take some time to get the highway back open.

Minor injuries were reported.

