Crash closes I-196 at Blue Star Highway, expected to be closed for extended period of time

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck crash has closed a portion of I-196 in Allegan County, and it's expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.
NB I-196 at Blue Star Hwy (Exit #36)— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) December 29, 2025
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Allegan County
Randy Weits
MDOT West Michigan TOC
12/29/2025
07:32
Emergency Management with the county says the accident was weather-related. The closure includes the Old Allegan Rd. overpass. They expect it to take some time to get the highway back open.
Minor injuries were reported.
