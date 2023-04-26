Nonprofit farm offering hands-on experiences for people with all abilities

HOLLAND, Mich. — A local nonprofit is giving the farm experience to people with varying abilities.

FellinLove Farm is located in Allegan County and has over 100 animals.

"FellinLove Farm was started for our daughters. Each have different needs. Our youngest was born with Down syndrome and severe heart defects, and our oldest, at age eight, developed a seizure disorder," said FellinLove Farm Executive Director & Founder Cheryl Kaletka.

Cheryl Kaletka, the executive director and founder of FellinLove Farm said they created a "staycation" world for their family since they couldn't travel like others.

That grew into friends visiting their family and then schools for field trips. Now, it serves the community.

"We do have volunteer experiences for people with different needs, and they’re just a big part of our farm. They kind of bring the heart to our farm," said Kaletka.

The nonprofit also hosts "Open Farm Days" for the community on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

