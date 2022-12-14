New Allegan business receives $25K grant from state

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business in downtown Allegan will receive a $25,000 grant from the state of Michigan.

City officials say Heronmark was selected as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main initiative.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas grow while further developing unique and inviting places that attract talent and new investment,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants will help our vibrant downtowns continue to thrive in all corners of the state.”

We’re told 35 communities throughout the state were granted more than $807,000 in support of small businesses.

Ben and Katelyn Ramsay, the owners of the business, plan to renovate an empty building that will later be used for beer production, the city says.

“We are so delighted to open our business in downtown Allegan,” says Katelyn. “We currently grow our own hops and grapes for beer and wine production on our farm outside of the City of Allegan. This is a significant step in the growth of our business to create products for consumers from our harvested agricultural material.”

Heronmark is anticipated to open on Hubbard Street in 2023.

