US-131 in Allegan County closed due to a downed power line

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Northbound US-131 is closed at 124th Aveue Exit 59 in Allegan County because of a downed power line. Southbound US-131 is now closed at the Bradley Exit 61 at Gun Lake Casino.
Details are limited, but our crew on the scene sees a utility truck at Exit 61.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the power line to come down, or how long US-131 will be closed.
**This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.