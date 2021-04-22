US-131 in Allegan County closed due to a downed power line

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Northbound US-131 is closed at 124th Aveue Exit 59 in Allegan County because of a downed power line. Southbound US-131 is now closed at the Bradley Exit 61 at Gun Lake Casino.

Details are limited, but our crew on the scene sees a utility truck at Exit 61.

NB US-131 at 124th Ave

Freeway Closed

Due to a Downed Power Line

Allegan County



Matt McConnon

4/22/21

10:24

https://t.co/N7V8SqCxBx — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 22, 2021

It’s unclear at this time what caused the power line to come down, or how long US-131 will be closed.

**This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.

