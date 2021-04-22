Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

US-131 in Allegan County closed due to a downed power line

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:46:24-04

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Northbound US-131 is closed at 124th Aveue Exit 59 in Allegan County because of a downed power line. Southbound US-131 is now closed at the Bradley Exit 61 at Gun Lake Casino.

Details are limited, but our crew on the scene sees a utility truck at Exit 61.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the power line to come down, or how long US-131 will be closed.

For the latest traffic information, check out our interactive traffic map.

**This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time