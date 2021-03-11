Multiple fire departments respond to blaze at Allegan County dairy farm

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a fire Thursday morning at a dairy farm.

It happened at the waste disposal tanks at the Scenic View Dairy at 1501 62nd Street in Ganges Township of Allegan County, a news release said.

The Ganges Township Fire Department was dispatched just before 6 a.m. and immediately requested mutual aid from area departments.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded with its 93-foot Ladder Tower truck, which was able to control the fire from above with water from the lineup of tankers.

Fire departments responding included Clyde Township, Fennville Area, Lee Township, Saugatuck Area and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The fire was confined to the tanks.

None of the nearby barns or cows were endangered.

Units cleared the scene shortly before 9 a.m.