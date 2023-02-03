MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon.

We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that had been hollowed out, but authorities say they were unable to determine if the primer was still inside.

PDPS tells us the MSP bomb squad was notified out of an abundance of caution. They looked at photos of the device and determined the device did not pose extreme danger; however, they advised to leave it alone, public safety officials say.

The bomb squad later arrived and confirmed the device was safe and confiscated it so it could be examined further, according to PDPS.

The public was not believed to have been in any danger.

