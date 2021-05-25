Motorcyclist dies of internal injuries after US 131 crash

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Pullman man died from internal injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday morning on US 131.

Michigan State Police troopers responded about 11:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound exit ramp to 124th Street in Martin Township, a news release said Tuesday.

Troopers' preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist exited too fast and laid the bike down, and the momentum from the collision threw the motorcyclist into a road sign.

On first contact, the man was alert and conscious, complaining only of minor pain to his left side.

He was wearing a helmet and alcohol and drugs weren’t believed to have been factors.

The motorcyclist, Ronald Presley, was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and care.

While receiving treatment, he succumbed to undetected, severe internal injuries and died.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Gun Lake Tribal Police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Fire Department and Wayland EMS.

The investigation continues.