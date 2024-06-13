Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Casco Township

Allegan County
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 13, 2024

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a truck in Casco Township Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. near Blue Star Highway and 107th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told deputies found the motorcyclist unresponsive. First responders tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to Holland Hospital, where he later died.

The area is closed to traffic while investigation takes place.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors in the crash.

ACSO credits South Haven’s police and fire departments and EMS for their assistance.

