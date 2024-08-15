Motorcyclist critical after hitting deer in Gun Plain Township

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a deer in Gun Plain Township on Wednesday.

The incident happened near 3rd Street and 106th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told the motorcyclist was heading east when they hit a deer that was crossing the road.

Deputies applied first aid at the crash scene before the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Allegan County Accident Reconstruction Team, the Otsego Police Department, the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the Gun Plain Fire Department and Plainwell EMS for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube