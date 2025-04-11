Woman missing in Allegan County found dead

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search for a missing woman ended in tragic news when emergency crews located her body.

67-year-old Nancy Eichler-O'Connell was last seen Thursday near her home in Saugatuck Township. On Friday afternoon, search crews found her body, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

It is not clear where she was located, but deputies were searching the Kalamazoo River, near Eichler-O'Connell's home. The 67-year-old was reported to not have a car.

Family members reported her missing when they could not get in touch with her over the phone. The sheriff's office later determined she did not take her phone when she left her home.

Eichler-Oconnell had a heart condition.

Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office

Several agencies assisted in the search, including the Allegan County Dive Rescue Team, Allegan County Marine Patrol, Douglas City Police Department, Life EMS, Saugatuck Fire Department, Graafschap Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, and Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

