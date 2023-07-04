Mishap at Allegan fireworks show leaves spectators in panic

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A firework misfired at Allegan’s Independence Day fireworks show on Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fireworks show was the conclusion of the city’s July 3 Jubilee event.

According to the Allegan Fire District, a firework went into a crowd during the show.

In the incident happened near the old iron bridge in the spectator area by the gazebo.

At this time, it is currently unknown how many were injured. It is also unknown what caused the incident.

FOX 17 spoke to some witnesses who were at the fireworks, including one man who said an unexploded firework landed between his toddler's legs, but it was thrown away from her in time.

Another witness told FOX 17 she attended with her three children, including a three-week-old baby, and was forced to run to safety with them. She also says that two of her family members had minor burns.

She adds that her 3-year-old was already iffy about fireworks, and that this has ruined the experience for him.

The Allegan Fire District says that the incident at the show is currently under investigation and that the City of Allegan will provide more information once its known.

A video of the incident can be watched below:

Allegan Independence Day fireworks show incident (July 3, 2023)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube