Michigan State Police searches for suspects in snack machine break-ins

NILES, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Niles Post is asking the public for help identifying a man and woman suspected of breaking into vending machines at various rest areas and a self-storage unit between Berrien and Allegan counties.

Troopers believe the incidents are related because of the similarities in how the break-ins happened and because photos of the same man were seen in multiple places, according to a news release Tuesday.

MSP Niles Post

Since August 2020, troopers and deputies have investigated the following break-ins:

Aug. 15: Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

Aug. 18: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

Aug. 22: Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

Aug. 25: Saugatuck Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

Aug. 30: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

Aug. 30: Watervliet Rest Area (MSP Niles Post)

Since February 2021:

Feb. 7: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

Feb. 10: Niles Township AAA Aloha Self-Storage (Berrien County Sheriff)

Anyone with information may contact either the Niles Post at 269-683-4411, Berrien County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0.