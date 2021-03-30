Menu

Michigan State Police searches for suspects in snack machine break-ins

MSP Niles Post
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 30, 2021
NILES, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Niles Post is asking the public for help identifying a man and woman suspected of breaking into vending machines at various rest areas and a self-storage unit between Berrien and Allegan counties.

Troopers believe the incidents are related because of the similarities in how the break-ins happened and because photos of the same man were seen in multiple places, according to a news release Tuesday.

Since August 2020, troopers and deputies have investigated the following break-ins:

  • Aug. 15: Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)
  • Aug. 18: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)
  • Aug. 22: Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)
  • Aug. 25: Saugatuck Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)
  • Aug. 30: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)
  • Aug. 30: Watervliet Rest Area (MSP Niles Post)

Since February 2021:

  • Feb. 7: New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)
  • Feb. 10: Niles Township AAA Aloha Self-Storage (Berrien County Sheriff)

Anyone with information may contact either the Niles Post at 269-683-4411, Berrien County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0.

