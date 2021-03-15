Menu

Man in hospital after getting stuck in 30-foot well in Wayland

Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 15, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — A City of Wayland worker is in the hospital after getting stuck inside a 30-foot well Monday afternoon.

The worker was conscious the entire time and alert, Wayland Fire Chief Joel Miller told Fox 17.

He was waist-deep in sewer liquid and material.

Fire departments from Wayland and Yankee Springs Township were at the scene.
Other rescue teams were also at the scene.

They sent down a drop air tank and breather so the worker wouldn't have to inhale the fumes, and were able to hoist him up using ropes.

Aero med transferred the man to a local hospital.

The worker suffered a sore arm, sore leg and possibly hit his head, but was otherwise okay.

