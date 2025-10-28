Man sentenced for role in Otsego playground arson

OTSEGO, Mich. — The man charged in setting fire to a beloved Otsego playground has learned his sentence.
Michael Kilbourn will serve a minimum 57 months (which comes out to about 4.75 years) with a maximum of up to 10 years.
Kilbourn was identified as the primary suspect in the arson while he was in custody on an unrelated case.
He pleaded guilty to third degree arson.
A juvenile suspect was also arrested and charged, but Otsego Police say that person will not be publicly identified.
The Sept. 2 fire at Northside Park destroyed a popular play structure. The City of Otseg said it hopes to rebuild the playground eventually, but it may not be possible until next spring.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube