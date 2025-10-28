Man sentenced for role in Otsego playground arson

OTSEGO, Mich. — The man charged in setting fire to a beloved Otsego playground has learned his sentence.

Michael Kilbourn will serve a minimum 57 months (which comes out to about 4.75 years) with a maximum of up to 10 years.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Michael Kilbourn.

Kilbourn was identified as the primary suspect in the arson while he was in custody on an unrelated case.

He pleaded guilty to third degree arson.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested and charged, but Otsego Police say that person will not be publicly identified.

The Sept. 2 fire at Northside Park destroyed a popular play structure. The City of Otseg said it hopes to rebuild the playground eventually, but it may not be possible until next spring.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube