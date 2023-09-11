Man pleads guilty to embezzling $84K from Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND, Mich. — A man has pleaded guilty to stealing money from Gun Lake Casino while employed there.

According to federal documents obtained by FOX 17, Jordan Lewis Cook was charged with embezzling more than $1,000 from the casino in the span of a year between late 2021 and late 2022.

We’re told he was tasked with unclogging jams in cash-out machines on the casino floor during that time.

Per the plea agreement, Cook reportedly agreed to pay more than $84,500 in restitution for the embezzled funds as well as $100 in special assessment.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3, 2024 in Grand Rapids.

