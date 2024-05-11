Man killed in stabbing at Allegan County apartment complex

OTSEGO, Mich. — The City of Otsego Police Department is investigating a man's stabbing death.

They say they got the call from a woman to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Friday, May 10. Police did not release the name or location of that apartment.

They say they were met by a 24-year-old woman. They quickly found a man on the living room floor bleeding. Officers say the 51-year-old Otsego resident appeared to have been stabbed. They say lifesaving measures were taken, but the man died.

Investigators say the names of the involved parties are being withheld at the time being.

The Otsego Police Department requesting anyone with information to contact the Allegan County Dispatch Center at 269-673-3899, or the Otsego Police Department at 269-692-6111.