Man dies in collision with semi on M-40

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County police reported a fatal collision between a westbound SUV and a northbound semi that occurred this afternoon at the intersection of M-40 and 110th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries but has been recently released.

According to witnesses, the SUV crossed M-40 without stopping at the signposted intersection.

Distracted driving seems to have been a factor in the collision, police say. The crash is still under investigation.

M-40 was closed for several hours this afternoon in response to the crash, as police investigated the incident and crews cleared the highway. M-40 should be open by the end of the day.