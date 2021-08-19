Man charged after damaging service panels

WAYLAND, Mich. — One man has been arrested and charged after damaging electrical wiring Wayland.

Shayne Nagel, 34, has been arraigned on two counts of Malicious Destruction of Utility Property and one count of Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a Wayland Police Officer.

On Aug. 12, 2021, at 4:00 a.m. Wayland Police were called to Harding’s Market and Family Farm and Home Strip Mall during a severe weather storm.

Authorities report that there was a suspicious condition involving gas and electrical meters alongside open service panels.

Upon investigation, it was obvious the damage was caused by a man and not weather.

MSP Evidence technicians aided the investigation via processing the scene while officers canvassed the area. Eventually, a person of interest was developed on Aug. 12, 2021.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Wayland Police arrested Nagel who is on his fourth offense making him a habitual offender after being charged with the three new counts.

