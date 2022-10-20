Man airlifted after crash in Heath Township

A man was taken to the hospital by Aeromed on Wednesday, after a crash in Allegan County.

Deputies say they were called to the intersection of Lincoln Rd and 130th Avenue, in Heath Township, after hearing about a possible accident.

On scene, deputies found a two-vehicle accident, with one man trapped inside one of the cars.

The man was extricated, deputies say, and was airlifted to the hospital with injuries.

After investigating, deputies say a van was traveling north on Lincoln Rd, when a passenger car traveling south on the same road attempted to turn onto 130th Avenue.

The passenger car turned in front of the van, deputies say.

It is not known if there were any other injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

