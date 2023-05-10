Local firefighters help students ‘wash away’ negativity

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Leighton Township Fire Department and the Wayland Fire Department helped Wayland High School students “wash away” negative thoughts and feelings Wednesday.

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Peer Assisted Leaders (PALs) at Wayland sponsored the Wildcat Wash Away event.

It allowed students to write down words or phrases that hold them down or things they want to let go of with sidewalk chalk.

Leighton Township Fire Department

Then, firefighters used their hoses to wash away all the messages.

Leighton Township Fire Department

The Leighton Township Fire Department says it was honored to help and the Wayland Fire Department called it a privilege.

Leighton Township Fire Department

SADD works to empower and mobilize students around the country to engage in positive change through leadership and smart decision-making.

One in five children ages 13-18 have or will have a serious mental illness according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

NAMI data shows that 20 percent of 13-to-18-year-olds live with a mental health condition—11 percent have a mood disorder, ten percent have a behavior or conduct disorder and eight percent have an anxiety disorder.

Additionally, the alliance says suicide is the third leading cause of death in people ages ten-24.

The following are warning signs to look for:



Feeling very sad or withdrawn for more than two weeks (e.g., crying regularly, fatigue, feeling unmotivated)

Trying to harm or kill oneself

Making plans to harm or kill oneself

Out-of-control, risk-taking behaviors that can cause harm to self or others

Sudden overwhelming fear for no reason (e.g., racing heart, physical discomfort, fast breathing)

Not eating, throwing up or using laxatives to lose weight

Significant weight loss or weight gain

Severe mood swings that cause problems in relationships

Repeated use of drugs or alcohol

Drastic changes in behavior, personality or sleeping habits

Extreme difficulty concentrating or staying still

Intense worries or fears that get in the way of daily activities

If parents or guardians are concerned about their child, they can:

Talk with a pediatrician

Get a referral for a mental health specialist

Work with the school

Connect with other families

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help 24/7.

