Lawrence woman dies in Trowbridge Township crash with pickup truck

Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:55:10-04

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lawrence woman has died after crashing with a pickup truck in Trowbridge Township Friday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened around 10 a.m. at M-40 and 102nd Avenue.

We’re told the 30-year-old crossed the centerline while headed south when the car hit a northbound truck.

Deputies say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 71-year-old Gobles man, was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

ACSO credits Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Life EMS and the Pinegrove Fire Department for their assistance.

