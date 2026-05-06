Lanes closed on US-131 in Allegan County after truck hit 110th Ave. overpass, spilled logs on highway

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a collision with an overpass is the cause for lane closures on northbound US-131 near Otsego early Wednesday morning. Investigators say a heavy commercial truck struck the 110th Avenue overpass, damaging a bridge and putting debris on the highway.

Officials say logs scattered on US-131 from the bridge collision damaged another commercial truck on the roadway. No injuries have been reported.

Northbound US-131 is down to 1 travel lane while cleanup takes place. There is no ETA for when all lanes will be back open. 110th Avenue is closed on both sides of the overpass. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says an update will be released when the highway is reopened.

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