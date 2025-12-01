Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Human remains identified as missing Allegan County woman

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Human remains found in Otsego Township last month have been identified as a missing 48-year-old Allegan County woman, according to an update Monday from Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to a welfare check and a missing person complaint on November 13 in the 600 block of Lincoln Road. When they arrived, they discovered what appeared to be human remains.

The 48-year-old woman has not been publicly identified. State police said the manner of death remains unknown.

This is an ongoing death investigation. State police are awaiting lab analysis and medical examiner findings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

