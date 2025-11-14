Possible human remains found during welfare check in Allegan County

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Allegan County are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human remains found during a welfare check in Otsego Township.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a welfare check and missing person complaint yesterday afternoon in the 600 block of Lincoln Road. When they arrived, they found what they believe are human remains.

The scene is now being processed by the MSP Grand Rapids Lab. Anthropologists from Western Michigan University have been brought in to help excavate the remains.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with many unknowns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

