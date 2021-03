WAYLAND, Mich. — Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control deputy helped rescue a horse from a pond last week.

The deputy responded Feb. 26 to a home in Wayland Township, where a horse named Missy had been stuck in the owner’s pond for an unknown amount of time.

Members of the Wayland Fire Department also responded.

After less than 30 minutes in the pond, fire department personnel had cut and removed the ice, made a path and successfully got Missy out of the water.