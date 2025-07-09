Holland family breathes new life into historic Fennville hotel

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A historic building in downtown Fennville is getting new life as a Holland family plans to restore the Steven's Hotel and convert the space back into a hotel.

The DePree family from Holland purchased the building four years ago and now plans to restore and renovate the 115-year-old structure. The $4.8 million project will feature an 11-room boutique hotel upstairs, with a bar and restaurant on the main floor, as well as an event space and a speakeasy in the lower level.

After being closed duing the COVID pandemic, the city of Fennville is eager to see Steven's Hotel Bar and Grill reopen. To help with costs, the project received a grant for nearly $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and $7,500 from Fennville's DDA for façade improvements.

Fennville City Manager Kathryn Beemer says the completed project will be a significant asset to the city's downtown area.

"As a tourism-based economy, having additional places for our tourists to go and enjoy is a very important part of keeping Fennville alive," Beemer said.

Besides a few short-term rentals, Fennville currently has only one other hotel. City officials believe the reopening of Steven's Hotel will contribute to the city's growth.

