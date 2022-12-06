Health department lifts harmful algae bloom advisory for Swan Lake

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted the advisory for Swan Lake after harmful algae blooms were detected in the water in July.

The health department originally issued the advisory in July 2022.

The health department says water samples tested on November 30 confirmed there is no microcystin present in the tested areas.

According to the health department, it is not possible to determine whether algal blooms contain harmful toxins by looking at them, so it is best to avoid contact with any body of water that is covered with algal mats or significant rafts of algae on the surface.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube