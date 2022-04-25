Watch
Hamilton Board of Education announces two candidates moving forward in superintendent search

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 25, 2022
HAMILTON, Mich. — The Hamilton Board of Education has announced which two candidates will be moving forward in the interview process for superintendent. Dr. Doug Greer and Dr. Brad Lusk will interview for the role this Saturday.

Dr. Greer has been the Director of School Improvement at Ottawa Area ISD since 2010. He has also been the Director of Learning at Holland Christian Schools since 2021. Greer was previously an elementary principal and Curriculum Director at Kent City Community Schools for four years.

Dr. Lusk has been the high school principal for Fowlerville Schools sine 2012. He was previously a high school assistant principal for eight years at Grandville Community Schools.

In the first interview process, the Hamilton Board of Education also interviewed Jaym Abraham, middle school principal at Caledonia, and Tim Reeves, superintendent at Shelby.

The interviews will be held at the Hamilton Middle School Media Center on Saturday, April 30. Dr. Greer will be interviewed at 8:00 a.m. and Dr. Lusk will be interviewed at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcomed to attend.

