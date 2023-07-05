Gun Lake Tribe to collect unwanted tires for recycling in Shelbyville next week

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — Gun Lake Tribe will hold a free tire-collecting event next week to offer the public a chance to recycle their unwanted tires.

The event, held in partnership with Cobalt Holdings, is scheduled to be held at the Public Works parking lot (2848 Mno Bmadzewen Dr.) in Shelbyville Wednesday, July 12 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

We’re told Cobalt Holdings is committed to keeping tires out of landfills and ensures all tires are recycled, reused or refurbished.

Most tires will be made into rubber mulch, asphalt and equine turf, according to Gun Lake Tribe.

Water collected inside tires can become breeding grounds for mosquitos and may pose a fire hazard due to their potential to burn uncontrollably.

The event will accept all tires (except tractor tires) at a limit of 10 tires for every vehicle.

