Gun Lake Casino raises minimum starting wage for all positions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced on Monday an increase to the company’s minimum starting wage for all positions.

Effective June 1, non-tipped positions will receive at least $14 per hour and tipped positions will receive $7.40 per hour plus tips, according to a news release.

“The Gun Lake Tribe recognizes that the past year has presented all of our team members with unique circumstances and an ever-changing environment,” Tribal Chairman Bob Peters said. “We are proud of our team members for pushing through every challenge while continuing to provide superior service and maintain a safe environment.”

The casino is currently ramping up for the grand opening of a $100 million expansion that’s scheduled to open at the end of this summer.

In anticipation of the expansion, Gun Lake Casino will hold three recruitment events in June to fill needed positions for multiple departments, including food and beverage, table games, slots, cage, operations and security.

Those hiring events will be held: