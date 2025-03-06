WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe has unveiled its long-awaited hotel addition to the Gun Lake Casino, marking a significant expansion for the property that opened in 2011.

The 16-story hotel boasts 252 luxury rooms and suites, offering panoramic views of the surrounding area. The expansion also includes a domed oasis featuring multiple pools and a spa.

Daren Bower

"We are finally here; it's very exciting," said Bob Peters, Gun Lake Tribal chairman. "There's been blood, sweat and tears that went into this project from day one, so for it to come to fruition, my heart's busting at the seams. It's amazing, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this property."

Daren Bower

Sal Semola, Gun Lake Casino chief executive officer, emphasized the high-end nature of the new facilities. "Our goal out of the gate was to be at least a four-star, Four Diamond-type of resort. And what that entails is not just the level of finishes but the level of amenities and services and those types of things."

Daren Bower

The addition is expected to draw visitors from a wider geographic area, potentially boosting the local economy. Wayland City Manager Erik Wilson expressed optimism about the impact on local businesses. "I think it's going to attract more visitors to the region. Those visitors are going to visit our businesses. They're going to spend their dollars here in the city. So I think that that type of investment for the region is great."

Last year, the Local Revenue Sharing Board received more than $2 million from the casino. With the new hotel, that figure is expected to increase.

Daren Bower

"The more that we make here, the more the tribe gives back to the community," Semola added. "So with that added visitation from the hotel and the oasis, a rising tide lifts all boats."

The casino anticipates opening its spa later this month, with the domed pool oasis set to welcome guests in May.

Gun Lake Casino opening new luxury hotel

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube