Groundbreaking held for downtown Allegan transformation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan residents will soon see major changes to the downtown area.

A construction project in the works for over the last six years finally began Monday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Locust Street, with community members and local leaders in attendance.

Residents and visitors can expect to see a slew of upgrades to downtown Allegan’s streetlights, landscapes, utilities, traffic flow and accessibility features.

Some one-way streets will revert back into two-way streets, and a pedestrian plaza will be added next to Minnie’s Restaurant.

There will also be a new roundabout at Marshall and Hubbard streets to make room for a gateway to the downtown area.

"We really want to be a community that's open for all whether you get here by your vehicle or you get here by a bicycle or you get here by your own two feet,” says City Manager Joel Dye. “This will be a place where you ought to be able to get around this city."

The three-phase construction project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

