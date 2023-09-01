Grandville man wins record $727,270 jackpot at Gun Lake Casino slot machine

WAYLAND, Mich. — A lucky guest at Gun Lake Casino (GLC) scored a massive $727,270 jackpot while playing slots!

Casino officials say a Grandville man won the jackpot at the Ultimate Fire Link Explosion machine.

“Here at Gun Lake Casino, we were thrilled by the payout to the lucky guest from West Michigan of over $727,000,” says General Manager Jose Flores. “We congratulate John on his terrific win from the progressive jackpot.”

We’re told the jackpot is the largest any player has won since GLC first opened 12 years ago.

