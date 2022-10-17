Gas leak caused by car crash shuts down Plainwell schools

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A gas leak caused by a car crash led to the evacuation of schools in Plainwell Monday morning.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Starr Road.

We’re told a 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo drove north on Main Street when the car left the road near the intersection. Authorities say the car hit a sign and a gas main before proceeding into a nearby riverbank.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, in which the driver reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Public safety officials say Michigan Gas responded to the gas leak, and residents living within two blocks were evacuated. All schools were closed while crews worked to repair the damage, Plainwell Community Schools (PCS) Superintendent Matt Montange confirmed with FOX 17.

PDPS says all residents impacted by the gas leak were cleared to return to their homes at 10 a.m. The department credits the following agencies for their assistance in the incident: the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Emergency Management, Otsego Police and Fire, Plainwell EMS, Michigan Gas, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Brock’s Towing, and the Gun Plain Fire Department.

Residents who detect gassy odors after returning home are urged to file a report with Michigan Gas.

The school district issued the following statement to students and families later that morning:

"Good morning, PCS Families!



"Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today (Monday, October 17) due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr which has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to our buildings with no timeline on a possible all clear.



"A decision on after school activities will be made by noon but we are hopeful that those will not be impacted.



"Have a great day and Go Trojans!"

