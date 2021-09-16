Free COVID-19 testing events hit Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There will be free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Allegan County.

Rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests will be available Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning Sept. 22, 2021, at 750 Airway Dr, Allegan until further notice.

Those interested in receiving tests are not required to register but are encouraged to do so. People under the age of 18 will need the consent of a parent or guardian.

“Testing options have been limited in Allegan County,” says Medical Director Richard Tooker, MD, MPH. “These weekly testing events remove financial barriers or the need for a doctor’s note to get a test.”

The testing is being offered through the combined efforts of the Allegan County Health Department and Allegan County Transportation and HONU Management Group.

PCR testing results will take 3-4 days while rapid testing results will take 30-45 minutes.

People in need of transportation can call Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at (269) 673-4229 before 12:00pm the day before the event for no charge.

