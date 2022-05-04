First ALEgan Beer, BBQ and Blues Festival comes to Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Fairgrounds will host the first ALEgan Beer, BBQ and Blues Festival on Saturday, May 21.

The Allegan Jaycees and Tantrick Brewing Company teamed up to welcome 15 breweries, six BBQ vendors and blues music from the JR Clark Band and The Out of Favor Boys.

Tickets include four-ounce beer samples and five food samples, as vendors compete for your vote for best taste.

The ALEgan Beer, BBQ and Blues Festival runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and all attendees must be 21 or older.

You can get your tickets for this event here.

Untapped Sights and Tours shuttle bus services will also be available to take festival attendees to area hotels.

You can get your tickets for this service here.

