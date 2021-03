WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland firefighters responded to a brush fire this afternoon.

Dispatchers with the Wayland Fire Department say the fire broke out between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. They tell us fire crews arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

Wayland brush fire video by Clint Maki

We’re told the fire has since been extinguished and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.

