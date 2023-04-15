Watch Now
Fire chief: 1 dead after house fire, ‘careless smoking’ likely cause

Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 14, 2023
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man died Friday morning after getting trapped in a house fire, according to Allegan Fire District Chief Nick Brink.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a home on Russell Street, near Lincoln Street, around 6 a.m.

Chief Brink says the fire likely started due to “careless smoking.”

The victim, a 56-year-old man, tried to get out of a second-story window but did not make it.

Additionally, the fire chief says a relative living in the home with the victim told investigators that the victim asked for a fire extinguisher to put out the flames himself; however, that didn’t work.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

