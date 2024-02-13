Fennville woman downloads rue21 app, wins $100K

PITTSBURGH — A Fennville woman scored $100,000 by simply downloading the rue21 mobile app!

The clothing retailer says it held a special giveaway to commemorate the launch of its mobile app. Drawings for $1,000 were held every week throughout the holiday season, followed by a grand prize valued at $100,000 after New Year’s Day.

We’re told Mary Brown was the lucky grand prize winner! In addition to the cash prize, she and her son were treated to a “day of styling” and a paid trip to Pittsburgh. That trip included tickets to the local museum and a Penguins game.

“I grew up shopping rue21 and when I heard you could win $100,000 by downloading the new app, I was all in,” says Brown. “My son and I had the best time being styled by the rue21 team in Pittsburgh and returning home to Michigan with not only new looks, but a new reality, is everything. We will be loyal rue21 shoppers for life.”

The app can be download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

