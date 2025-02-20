Dumont Lake Party Store owners concerned over planned Dollar General

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Dumont Lake Party Store, a long-standing community business in Allegan County, is worried that it will lose customers when a new Dollar General store opens across the street.

Todd Bursma and his wife, Penny, bought the Dumont Lake Party Store five years ago and have made upgrades to the store. However, they are concerned that the planned Dollar General store will put them out of business.

According to Bursma, the township says its hands are tied because the proposed Dollar General site is zoned commercially, and there is not much they can do to prevent the new store from opening.

Bursma has gathered nearly 500 signatures from customers who oppose the Dollar General store. He believes the attorney general should get involved and there should be stipulations that new Dollar General stores must be at least five miles away from existing businesses.

Residents like Paul Wolfram and Kim Emmons have also expressed concerns about Dollar General, saying the stores are often not clean and that they do not want the new store to put the local party store out of business.

The next township meeting is scheduled for March 10 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the United Methodist Church at 322 Maple Street, and Bursma is encouraging residents to attend and voice their concerns about the proposed Dollar General store.

To sign Bursma's petition, click here.

