Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Driver killed in collision with tree

allegan-county-sheriffs-office-generic-6.jpg
Allegan County Sheriff's Office
allegan-county-sheriffs-office-generic-6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County Deputies spent Monday night working to notify the family of a driver who crashed into the trees along 7th St.

The driver was heading south, alone, between 108th St and 146th Ave when they left the road sometime before 7:30 p.m., Deputies told FOX 17.

Police closed the road during the investigation and said speed appears to have been a factor.

They are not releasing the name of the person involved until their family has been notified, but say they had already passed when first responders arrived.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward