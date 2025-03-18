Driver killed in collision with tree

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County Deputies spent Monday night working to notify the family of a driver who crashed into the trees along 7th St.

The driver was heading south, alone, between 108th St and 146th Ave when they left the road sometime before 7:30 p.m., Deputies told FOX 17.

Police closed the road during the investigation and said speed appears to have been a factor.

They are not releasing the name of the person involved until their family has been notified, but say they had already passed when first responders arrived.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube