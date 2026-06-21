Deputies: Juvenile drowns, body recovered at Trestle Park in Heath Township

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a body was recovered after a reported drowning at Trestle Park in Heath Township.

Authorities were called to the area around 6:30 P.M. Saturday for the report of two boys struggling to stay afloat in the water.

After seeing them struggling in the water, a bystander quickly jumped in the water to rescue the two boys. The bystander was able to pull one from the water, but the other juvenile went under and didn't come up.

After a search lasting until 10:00 P.M. with help from several nearby police and fire departments, authorities were able to recover the body of the juvenile.

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