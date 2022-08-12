Deputies investigate deadly Allegan Co. hit-and-run

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash where a driver hit a bicyclist.

Deputies responded to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street in Lee Township around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The first deputy on scene says the bicyclist had already died from their injuries. Deputies also found a damaged vehicle which they believe was involved in the crash.

Investigators say a car was driving east on 102nd Avenue, crossed the center line and hit the bicyclist, who was riding west, near the shoulder.

They later identified a suspect who they believe hit the bicyclist.

The sheriff’s office says the victim is Paul Laski from Shawnee, Kansas.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is still investigating, and the sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the driver.

