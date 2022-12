GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township.

Authorities aren’t sure when the skimmer was placed there.

Consumers who bought gas at the aforementioned location are encouraged to keep tabs on their statements for unfamiliar charges.

