Deputies: Body pulled from Allegan County lake linked to missing person case

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a body pulled from Littlejohn Lake is connected to a missing person's case out of Kalamazoo.

Allegan County Dispatch says it got a call on Dec. 21 requesting assistance in case. They say the missing person's car was located abandoned at Littlejohn Park. Investigators say evidence on scene suggested the person may have gone into the lake.

WXMI

Deputies report on Dec. 23, the missing person was found dead underwater in the lake.

No foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of those involved yet.

