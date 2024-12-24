Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Deputies: Body pulled from Allegan County lake linked to missing person case

Allegan County
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County
Posted

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a body pulled from Littlejohn Lake is connected to a missing person's case out of Kalamazoo.

Allegan County Dispatch says it got a call on Dec. 21 requesting assistance in case. They say the missing person's car was located abandoned at Littlejohn Park. Investigators say evidence on scene suggested the person may have gone into the lake.

Drowning in littlejohn lake.png

Deputies report on Dec. 23, the missing person was found dead underwater in the lake.

No foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of those involved yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward