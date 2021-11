CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slippery roads caused by a brief hail storm claimed their first casualty of the season Friday when a delivery truck slid off an ice-coated highway.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded about 9:15 a.m. to Blue Star Memorial Highway near 106th Avenue in Casco Township.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

SHAES reminded drivers that road conditions can quickly change during winter weather.