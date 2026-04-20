Deadly wrong-way crash involves multiple semi trucks, closes I-196 for hours

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 SB is back open after a deadly wrong-way crash closed the highway for hours.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about a wrong way driver shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. When units arrived, they found a crash near the Holland St. exit near Saugatuck. It involved the wrong way driver and multiple semi trucks.

First responders were able to remove the wrong-way driver from their car, but they died from their injuries. No one else was in the car, and no other injuries were reported. The driver is not being identified until next of kin is contacted.

Investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor.

The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

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